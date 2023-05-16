 4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur : The Tribune India

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap takes place near Pabaur village

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Mishap occured on on the Lanacheta- Rajgarh road in Sirmaur district. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, May 16

Four people, including two women, were killed when the Maruti car in which they were travelling rolled down a gorge on the Lanacheta-Rajgarh road in Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was en route to Rajgarh when the mishap took place near Pabaur village.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jiwan Singh (63), his wife Suma Devi (54) and daughter Rekha (25). Jiwan Singh hailed from Rug Bakhota village, said Sangrah DSP Mukesh Kumar.

The DSP said the cause of the accident was being ascertained and the vehicle would be examined to see if there was any mechanical error.

#Sirmaur #solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab increases electricity charges; CM Bhagwant Mann says it won't affect common man

2
Delhi

Delhi Government issues show cause notice to services secretary

3
Nation

CBI arrests commercial head of news channel in excise scam case: Officials

4
Nation

Power play on for Karnataka CM post; Siddaramaiah in Delhi, Shivakumar cancels visit

5
Haryana

IAS officer seeks police protection, writes to Haryana DGP

6
Comment

Whisper of ‘Brahmin conspiracy’ proved fatal for BJP in Karnataka

7
Entertainment

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani vacationing in Japan, their picture with fans leak online

8
Himachal

Cong leader Surender Chauhan elected Shimla Mayor, Uma Kaushal to be his deputy

9
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt trolled for 'copying' Deepika Padukone in her latest airport look

10
Nation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation

Don't Miss

View All
Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Top News

Congress leader Shivakumar to be in Delhi on Tuesday for discussion on Karnataka govt formation

Congress leader DK Shivakumar leaves for Delhi to discuss Karnataka govt formation

He and Siddaramaiah, both frontrunners for the chief ministe...

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

CBI conducts searches at 9 locations in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Bihar in land-for-jobs scam

Searches held on the premises of RJD MLA Kiran Devi and Rajy...

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July pleas of Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Supreme Court agrees to hear in July plea by Gujarat judicial officers whose promotions it stayed

Gujarat judicial officers say they are suffering humiliation...

4 killed as cars rolls into deep gorge in Sirmaur district

4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

The passengers were en route to Rajgarh when the mishap take...

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Nothing suspicious found yet


Cities

View All

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Fund crunch hits Metro bus service

Govt concerned only about paddy farmers, rue veggie & fruit growers

Amritsar Heritage Street blast: Explosive-throwing scene recreated with accused

After 35 years, advertisement wing gets truck

Govt to set up 'Unity Mall' to promote handicrafts

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Removed by MC once, wiry mess back in city skyscape

Ambulance operators attacked at PGI; 1 held

Himanshi tops Panchkula in commerce with 98.8% marks

NIA to rope in retd cops to enhance probe

Trucker in police net with 424 liquor boxes

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board on Tuesday

Services row: Delhi chief secretary convenes meeting of Civil Services Board today

DBSE declares first-ever results for Classes X, XII

School in south Delhi evacuated after bomb threat

Air quality, visibility drop as winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi Govt issues show-cause notice to Services Dept Secy

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

AAP’s bypoll victory makes Oppn jittery about MC poll

BJP, Cong jointly oppose MC Commissioner in Phagwara

Food Safety Dept to take part in ‘Millet Challenge’

Punjab Cabinet meet in Jalandhar tomorrow

Jalandhar: Akashvani completes 75 years today

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

48 students among 54 injured as buses collide head-on in Jagraon

Move to ‘privatise’ O&M branch opposed

Giaspura gas leak: Rs 18L relief each for victims’ kin

Health experts urge caution as mercury soars above 40°C

Industrial bodies condemn hike in power tariff

Kin refuse to cremate woman shot in gurdwara

Patiala gurdwara shooting: Kin refuse to cremate woman shot

High Court asks civic body to look into shifting of car bazaar