4 killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Sirmaur

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 16

Four people, including two women, were killed when the Maruti car in which they were travelling rolled down a gorge on the Lanacheta-Rajgarh road in Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning.

The vehicle was en route to Rajgarh when the mishap took place near Pabaur village.

The deceased have been identified as Kamal Raj (40), Jiwan Singh (63), his wife Suma Devi (54) and daughter Rekha (25). Jiwan Singh hailed from Rug Bakhota village, said Sangrah DSP Mukesh Kumar.

The DSP said the cause of the accident was being ascertained and the vehicle would be examined to see if there was any mechanical error.

