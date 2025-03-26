4 killed as vehicle plunges into gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla

Four people, including a woman and her daughter, died when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Anandpur-Mehli road in the suburbs of Shimla, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late on Tuesday night near Lalpani Bridge after the driver lost control over the vehicle, resulting in its fall into the gorge and causing the death of the occupants on the spot.

The victims were identified as Rupa Suryawanshi (45), wife of Bhagwan Das, her daughter Pragati (14), Mukul (10), son of Het Ram, all residents of Nav Bahar in Shimla, and Jai Singh Negi (40), son of Padam Negi and a resident of Sanjauli in Shimla.

Their bodies were retrieved by police and the state disaster response force and were sent to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, for post-mortem, the officials said.