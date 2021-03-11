4 killed in road accident in Mandi

Mandi, May 25
As many as 4 persons were killed in a road accident in Mandi district today, when the vehicle they were travelling in went off the road and fell into a deep gorge near Kun village under Seraj assembly constituency of the district.
According to the police, victims Durga Singh, Khem Raj, Roshan and Sanju were all natives of Mandi district. Durga Singh was driving the vehicle. He reportedly lost control over the vehicle, and as a result the vehicle rolled down from the road into a deep gorge.
“The victims died on the spot. A police team was rushed to the spot to retrieve the bodies from the area. After post-mortem examination, the bodies would be handed over to the families. Among the dead, two are cousins from Kun village,” said a police officer.
