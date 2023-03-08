4 killed in road accident in Shimla

Shimla, March 8
Four people, including an Army jawan, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge in Nerva region here, officials said.
The vehicle was on its way to Nerva from Bharant in Kaidi gram panchayat. The accident took place around 5km from Nerva market.
The victims were rushed to a hospital, but succumbed to injuries on the way, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Lucky (23), the Army jawan; Akshay (23), a college student; Ashish (18), and Rithik (18), both school students.
All the victims hailed from Nerva area, they added.
