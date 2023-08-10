4 killed in two accidents involving apple-laden trucks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

Four persons were killed in two road accidents involving apple-laden trucks in Shimla district in the past 24 hours.

An apple-laden truck collided with a pick-up vehicle near the Dhalli area of Shimla on Wednesday morning, killing two persons on the spot. The driver of the apple-laden truck coming from Theog lost control over the wheel and the truck fell on a pick-up vehicle plying on the Theog-Shimla road towards the Basantpur-Shimla road. After the collision, the loaded truck skidded off the Kufri road and fell on the Shimla-Karsog road. The driver of the truck and his helper died on the spot while those trapped in the pick-up vehicle were taken out by cutting the seat with an iron cutter. They were grievously injured and were taken to the IGMC Hospital, Shimla. The collision was so powerful that the pick-up vehicle was badly damaged.

In another accident on Tuesday evening near Chaila in upper Shimla, an apple-laden truck overturned and rammed into other vehicles after its brakes failed and the driver lost control over the wheel. There was a pile-up and two persons died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Mohan Lal Negi and Asha Negi, both residents of Shimla.

The police said that the accident took place due to brake failure and sent the bodies for a postmortem examination.

#Shimla