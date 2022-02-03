4 men killed as car rolls down gorge in Himachal's Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 3

Four people were killed on Wednesday night when the car they were travelling in fell down a gorge at Nihri in Mandi district.

The deceased were identified as Budhi Singh, 33, Hem Raj, 37, and Happy, 37, of Paneri village, and Yadav, 33, of Gehra village in Mandi district.

According to police, they were travelling in a car when the driver lost control over it and it fell down the gorge. All four occupants were killed on the spot.

The bodies would be handed over to the families after the post-mortem,” said a police officer.

The police have registered a case.