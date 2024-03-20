4 national highways, 245 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh

PTI

Shimla, March 19

A total of 249 roads, including four national highways, are closed for vehicles in Himachal Pradesh due to recent rain and snow, and the MeT office Shimla has predicted a wet spell in the state from Thursday.

The local MeT office on Tuesday issued yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning in four to seven districts from Thursday onwards and predicted rain in low hills and rain and snow in middle and high hills of the state from Thursday.

A Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of Wednesday and another from March 23, the MeT said.

As per the data of the state emergency operation centre, a maximum number of 230 roads are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Kangra and Shimla districts.

Mild rains were witnessed in few parts of the state and Sarahan received 9 mm of rain, Rampur 8 mm, Sundernagar received 5 mm of rain, Banjar, Tinder and Narkanda 3 mm each, and Kufri and Bhuntar 1 mm each in the past 24 hours.

There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, and Keylong at minus 5.3 degree Celsius was coldest at night while Una with 30.4 degree was hottest during the day.

