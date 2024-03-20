4 national highways, 245 roads closed as snow, rain lash Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, March 19
A total of 249 roads, including four national highways, are closed for vehicles in Himachal Pradesh due to recent rain and snow, and the MeT office Shimla has predicted a wet spell in the state from Thursday.
The local MeT office on Tuesday issued yellow warning of thunderstorm with lightning in four to seven districts from Thursday onwards and predicted rain in low hills and rain and snow in middle and high hills of the state from Thursday.
A Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan region from the night of Wednesday and another from March 23, the MeT said.
As per the data of the state emergency operation centre, a maximum number of 230 roads are blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, six in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Kangra and Shimla districts.
Mild rains were witnessed in few parts of the state and Sarahan received 9 mm of rain, Rampur 8 mm, Sundernagar received 5 mm of rain, Banjar, Tinder and Narkanda 3 mm each, and Kufri and Bhuntar 1 mm each in the past 24 hours.
There was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures, and Keylong at minus 5.3 degree Celsius was coldest at night while Una with 30.4 degree was hottest during the day.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Misleading advertisements: Appear in court on April 2, Supreme Court directs yoga guru Ramdev
Issues showcause notice to Patanjali, Balkrishna
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
India 3rd most polluted after Bangladesh, Pakistan
Delhi worst capital | Air quality of Bihar’s Begusarai poore...