4 of family injured as car fired upon in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 11

A couple and their two daughters were injured as the vehicle in which they were travelling was allegedly fired upon by their son-in-law and his accomplice near Batal Ghati in Arki in this district on Wednesday morning.

Surender was allegedly chasing the car of his in-laws from Bhota in Hamirpur district while they were going to Shimla. The victims hail from Hamirpur district. He allegedly stopped their car near Batal Ghati in Arki and fired at them.

Solan SP Virender Sharma said two bullets were fired upon a vehicle by Hamirpur resident Surender and his accomplice Rohit.

Four people -- Dhyan Chand, his wife and two daughters -- were injured. They have been sent to the IGMC, Shimla.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered.

Rohit was apprehended while Surender fled the spot.

Surender is the son-in-law of injured Dhyan Chand and Rohit is his friend.

Police are looking for Surender.

