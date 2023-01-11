4 of family injured as car fired upon in Himachal Pradesh's Solan

Solan, January 11
A couple and their two daughters were injured as the vehicle in which they were travelling was allegedly fired upon by their son-in-law and his accomplice near Batal Ghati in Arki in this district on Wednesday morning.
Surender was allegedly chasing the car of his in-laws from Bhota in Hamirpur district while they were going to Shimla. The victims hail from Hamirpur district. He allegedly stopped their car near Batal Ghati in Arki and fired at them.
Solan SP Virender Sharma said two bullets were fired upon a vehicle by Hamirpur resident Surender and his accomplice Rohit.
Four people -- Dhyan Chand, his wife and two daughters -- were injured. They have been sent to the IGMC, Shimla.
A case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered.
Rohit was apprehended while Surender fled the spot.
Surender is the son-in-law of injured Dhyan Chand and Rohit is his friend.
Police are looking for Surender.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...