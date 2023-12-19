4 panchayats of Kullu to soon get sewerage facility

Mandi, December 18
Keeping in view residents’ demand to have sewerage facility in their area, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (CPS) and Kullu Sadar MLA Sunder Singh Thakur took the decision to equip four panchayats of Kullu district adjoining the Municipal Council, Bhunter, with sewerage network.
The residents of Balh-1, Balh-2, Badah and Jarad Bhuthi Colony have been demanding sewerage facility for long.
“It was a long pending demand to provide sewer connectivity to each house in these panchayats. Now, the Jal Shakti Vibhag has started the work on the project,” said Balh Gram Panchayat Pradhan Devi Singh.
Jal Shakti Department XEN Amit Kumar said a DPR, which is being prepared for the purpose, is in its final stage. The project estimated to cost Rs 50 crore will benefit around 2,000 households.
