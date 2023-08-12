4 rooms of resort at 600-year-old Nalagarh fort in Himachal Pradesh collapse following heavy rain

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 12

Four rooms of around 600-year-old Nalagarh Fort collapsed at Nalagarh in this district following heavy rain on Friday night.

Constructed in 1421 during the reign of Raja Bikram Chand, who represented the Chand dynasty of Himachal Pradesh, the resort is located on a hilltop. A luxury resort is being run in the fort since 1995.

Resort manager Sumit Singal said there are 35 guestrooms, of which four collapsed following heavy rain on Friday.

“Colossal damage has been caused to the resort as the adjoining area, too, was showing signs of damage. Retaining walls would have to be laid from the base once the rainy season subsides,” he said.

Vijender Singh, former health minister, who represents the Chand dynasty, resides in the resort. His son, Jitendra Singh, was present in the resort at the time of the incident.

The resort is a favourite destination for tourists from India and abroad. Many Punjabi films have been shot here.

