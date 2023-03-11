4 Sirmaur toll barriers auctioned for Rs 23.76 cr

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 10

Four toll units of Sirmaur district were today auctioned at Nahan for Rs 23.76 crore, with a marginal increase in the reserve price of Rs 23.68 crore by the State Taxes and Excise Department.

The toll unit of Meenus was auctioned for Rs 25.75 lakh as against the reserve price of Rs 20.90 lakh. The remaining three units, which had a reserve price of Rs 23.47 crore, fetched Rs 23.51 crore.

The auction took place under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Nahan, RK Gautam and Pankaj Sharma, Collector (South zone), State Taxes and Excise Department.

In Sirmaur, there are seven interstate barriers — Haripur Khol, Suketi, near Ruchira Paper Mill, Meerpur Kotla, Kheri, Rampur Ghat and Meenus. They have been categorised into four units — Govindghat, Behral, Kala Amb and Meenus.

Since the Uttarakhand Government has banned the import of mining material from HP, auctioning the Govindghat barrier, which leads to that state, became a major challenge. In a bid to improve its prospects, it was clubbed with the other lucrative units. Five parties participated in the auction, informed officials.