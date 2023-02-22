4 students hurt in bus accident in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 21

A bus (HP-21A-5806) carrying 42 school students from Bagsaid to Karsog in Mandi district rammed into a wall near Sanarli this morning. Four students sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the bus was carrying students of Government Senior Secondary School, Bagsiad, for training at the Agricultural Seed Multiplication Farm, Karsog. Students were sent home after first aid at the Civil Hospital, Karsog.