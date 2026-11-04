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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4-time Rampur MLA who guarded Sonia Gandhi passes away

4-time Rampur MLA who guarded Sonia Gandhi passes away

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:59 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Nand Lal.
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Nand Lal, the Congress MLA from the Rampur Assembly constituency, died at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiyana, this morning following a prolonged illness. He was 72.

A four-time MLA, Nand Lal also served as chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Finance Commission. Before entering politics, he had a distinguished career in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Special Protection Group (SPG), where he provided security to several high-profile protectees, including Sonia Gandhi.

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Born in Deothi village of Rampur Bushahr on April 16, 1954, Nand Lal completed his postgraduation in political science from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, before joining the ITBP. He commanded an ITBP battalion in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequently served in the SPG from 1985 to 1997.

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In recognition of his outstanding service, he received letters of appreciation from former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and Chandra Shekhar. He was also awarded the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2001 and the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service for his role in combating militancy.

After taking voluntary retirement in 2007, he entered electoral politics and won four consecutive Assembly elections from Rampur on the Congress ticket — in 2007, 2012, 2017 and 2022.

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He is survived by his wife, son, daughter-in-law and a grandchild.

Governor Kavinder Gupta expressed grief over his demise, saying Nand Lal had made significant contributions to public life and the development of his constituency. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while condoling his death, said Nand Lal was deeply committed to the party and had never compromised on his ideals. State Congress president Vinay Kumar said the party had lost one of its true soldiers.

Several Congress leaders, including Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and former state Congress president Pratibha Singh, reached the party headquarters to pay their tributes and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

ITBP officials also visited the Congress headquarters to pay their respects to their former colleague.

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