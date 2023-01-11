4 win excellence medal in training

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 10

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has felicitated four officials of HP Police Training College, Daroh (Kangra), with the Medal for Excellence in Police Training for 2021-22. The award winning cops include SP Ramesh Chander Chhajta, Sub-Inspector Sat Pal, Assistant Sub-Inspector Krishan Chand and Head Constable Kultar Singh.

