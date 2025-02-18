DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4-year-old child dies waiting for treatment at Baddi Civil Hospital

4-year-old child dies waiting for treatment at Baddi Civil Hospital

According to his father, the doctor on night duty did not examine the child and instead told him to rest the child as he was under sedation
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 07:43 PM Feb 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A four-year-old child passed away while waiting for medical treatment at Baddi Civil Hospital here. The child, who had been suffering from cough for two days, was rushed to the hospital by his father, Bipan Kumar, around 2.45 am.

According to Kumar, the doctor on night duty did not examine the child and instead told him to rest the child as he was under sedation. The doctor allegedly instructed Kumar to return in the morning.

Kumar claimed that he had given his child 5 ml of cough syrup before taking him to the hospital. He stated that the doctor did not examine the child and instead asked him to wait until morning.

Advertisement

After waiting for several hours, Kumar noticed that his child had become unconscious. He then took an auto-rickshaw and began searching for a taxi to take his child to PGI Chandigarh. A taxi driver, Rakesh Kumar, eventually rushed them to the hospital, but the doctors pronounced the child dead.

Kumar, a resident of Jharmajri in Baddi, has demanded action against the doctor for negligence. The hospital administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

The senior medical officer, Dr Mahavir Chauhan, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had examined the child inside the duty room due to his own injury. However, Kumar’s account contradicts this claim.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper