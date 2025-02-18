4-year-old child dies waiting for treatment at Baddi Civil Hospital

A four-year-old child passed away while waiting for medical treatment at Baddi Civil Hospital here. The child, who had been suffering from cough for two days, was rushed to the hospital by his father, Bipan Kumar, around 2.45 am.

According to Kumar, the doctor on night duty did not examine the child and instead told him to rest the child as he was under sedation. The doctor allegedly instructed Kumar to return in the morning.

Kumar claimed that he had given his child 5 ml of cough syrup before taking him to the hospital. He stated that the doctor did not examine the child and instead asked him to wait until morning.

After waiting for several hours, Kumar noticed that his child had become unconscious. He then took an auto-rickshaw and began searching for a taxi to take his child to PGI Chandigarh. A taxi driver, Rakesh Kumar, eventually rushed them to the hospital, but the doctors pronounced the child dead.

Kumar, a resident of Jharmajri in Baddi, has demanded action against the doctor for negligence. The hospital administration has launched an investigation into the incident.

The senior medical officer, Dr Mahavir Chauhan, has denied any wrongdoing, stating that he had examined the child inside the duty room due to his own injury. However, Kumar’s account contradicts this claim.