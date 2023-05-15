4 years on, Nadaun school operates from 2 campuses

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, May 14

Over 100 students of Government Middle School at Bann in Nadaun subdivision are unable to study properly for the past four years as the school does not have a building. It is being run from two temporary campuses at Rangas.

The school was shifted from the existing campus as it was located on the land identified for Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital, the dream project of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

At Rangas, two small rooms of the Government Senior Secondary School accommodate students of classes VI to VIII while primary classes are being conducted at the Government Primary School.

For the past over four years, neither the Education Department nor the administration of the medical college have taken steps to ensure better environment for education of these students. Sunil Kumar of Rangas says one school was running from two campuses and three classes were being taken in one room. “How is it possible to provide quality education to students in such conditions,” he said.

Earlier, it was suggested that the school should run from its original location as it would be beneficial for children of the medical college employees as well. However, even after four years, the students of the school are forced to go to the temporary campuses at Rangas. There are seven staff members in the school but in the absence of a proper accommodation, ensuring quality education is a distant dream.

Ashok Kumar, Deputy Director, Elementary Education, said, “Seven kanals have been identified for the Government Middle School at Bann, but clearance is awaited from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).” He said, “A proposal of Rs 2 crore has been submitted to the NHAI for the school building. Once it is approved, the process for the construction of the school building will be started.”