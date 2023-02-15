4 yrs on, promises made to martyr's kin yet to be fulfilled

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 14

Four years have passed since Sepoy Tilak Raj of Dhewa village in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district was martyred in the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, 2019, but the promises made by the then state government to the family have not been fulfilled so far.

No memorial gate Naming the road leading to the martyr’s home after him

Building a memorial gate at Dheva village

Constructing a road leading to the cremation ground

The martyr’s family, including his parents and wife, are still waiting for the fulfilment of those promises. The then government had promised to name the road leading to the martyr’s home after him, besides building a memorial gate at Dheva village,

constructing a road leading to the cremation ground and naming Dheva village school after the martyr.

As promised, the previous government gave a government job to martyr’s widow Savitri Devi and the village school was also named after the martyr, but all other promises are yet to be fulfilled.

Meanwhile, the family has got installed a statue of the martyr in the village by spending from their own pocket. The statue was unveiled by martyr’s wife Savitri Devi on June 26, 2021.

When Tilak Raj was martyred, his elder son Varun was only three-year-old, while his younger son Vivaan was only 22-day-old.

Martyr’s father Laik Ram and mother Bimla Devi said their son laid down his life for the country, which is a matter of pride, but the promises made by the government had not been fulfilled even after four years. They have now appealed to the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government to fulfil the promises made by the previous government.

Jawali SDM Mahinder Pratap Singh visited the martyr’s village on Tuesday and paid floral tribute to him. He also honoured the martyr’s parents and wife.