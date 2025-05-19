40 arrested for cheating in Navodya recruitment exam in Shimla 

Fourty people have been arrested for allegedly cheating in the Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) recruitment exam by using microchip and Bluetooth devices in Shimla, police said here on Monday. Most of the accused are said to be from Haryana.

According to reports, the matter came to light when one of the candidates who had appeared in the exam at the New Shimla examination center was checked by the invigilator upon suspicion of cheating.

During the check, the invigilator found a Bluetooth device and a microchip in his possession. After this, the invigilator also checked other candidates who were present at the center and caught several others with Bluetooth devices.

Additionally, one person was also arrested in Shimla for appearing in the same examination in place of another candidate.

The accused has been identified as Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Haryana. He had appeared in the exam in place of Ajay Kumar, the actual candidate. He was caught when the invigilator noticed that the signature and picture of the candidate who had appeared in the exam did not match the one present in the document.

On suspicion, he informed the police, who reached the spot and immediately arrested the accused.

A case under section 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is ongoing.

According to police, a total of 5 FIRs have been registered and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The NVS exam is being held across the country to fill up around 1,377 non-teaching posts.