40 bigha land damaged by flooded Chenab

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, July 21

Around 40 bighas of agricultural and horticultural land in five villages was damaged by the flooded Chenab in Lahaul and Spiti district on July 9 and 10, when the region received torrential rains. It damaged the cash crops, including the vegetable and apple produce, in the region.

The water level of the Chenab river increased drastically in the area because its tributary, Jahalama nullah, was in spate during the period.

Many farmers in the area have been demanding compensation for crop loss. The farmers said they lost their source of livelihood due to the disaster. Kunga Bodh, a Zila Parishad member of Lahaul and Spiti, said the worst affected villages were Jasrath and Jobrang, while agriculture and horticulture land at Haling, Fuda and Tadang villages also suffered considerable damage.

MLA Ravi Thakur said the Chief Minister was scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas of Lahaul and Spiti to review the situation.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi