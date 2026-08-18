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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 40-kg Bighead Carp among big catches as fishing season resumes in Himachal

40-kg Bighead Carp among big catches as fishing season resumes in Himachal

The annual two-month close season, observed from June 16 to August 15, is aimed at protecting fish stocks and facilitating natural breeding

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:55 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Sukhram with his 40 kg Bighead Carp in Baggi.
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Fishermen in Himachal Pradesh caught 46.37 metric tonnes (MT) of fish on the first day of the fishing season, recording an increase of 13.31 MT over the 33.06 MT catch reported on the opening day last year. The figures were disclosed by Om Kant Thakur, Director and Chief Conservator of Fisheries, in a media release issued on Sunday. Fishing operations resumed in the state’s reservoirs on August 16 following the two-month close season.

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Thakur said more than 13,000 fishermen depend on fishing in the state’s reservoirs, rivers, streams and their tributaries for their livelihood. The state’s five major reservoirs — Gobind Sagar, Pong, Chamera, Kol Dam and Ranjit Sagar — cover around 43,785 hectares and provide livelihoods to more than 6,300 fishermen. Another 6,700-plus fishermen are engaged in fishing across nearly 2,400 kilometres of open waters, including rivers and streams.

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The annual two-month close season, observed from June 16 to August 15, is aimed at protecting fish stocks and facilitating natural breeding. During this period, important fish species undergo their natural breeding cycle, helping replenish fish populations in the state’s water bodies.

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Thakur said 15,342 cases of illegal fishing were detected during the two-month close season, with fines amounting to Rs 3.64 lakh recovered.

Gobind Sagar recorded the highest catch on the first day at 28.16 MT, followed by Pong Reservoir with 17.23 MT. Kol Dam recorded 0.068 MT, while Chamba and Ranjit Sagar together recorded a catch of 0.914 MT.

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In Gobind Sagar, Sukhram, a fisherman associated with the Baggi Fisheries Cooperative Society, caught a 40-kg Bighead Carp, reportedly the biggest catch of its kind recorded in the state. At Pong Dam, Rakesh Kumar of the Jambal Fisheries Cooperative Society caught a 22.60-kg Catla. In Chamba, Kuldeep of the Sanghara Fisheries Cooperative Society caught an 11-kg Silver Carp.

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