400 examined at health camp

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, JANUARY 17

The Kangra district Red Cross Society organized an integrated health checkup camp at Jawali today. On this occasion, as many as 400 persons were medically examined by the doctors of state health and AYUSH department. The patients were also given free medicines.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar, while inaugurating the camp, said that the Red Cross Society always contributed for the poor in the society. “Whenever a needy requires help in difficult times, the society provides support as service and cooperation are part of our heritage,” Kumar, who is also local MLA, said.

On this occasion, renowned medical specialist Prof Surender Kumar of Shri Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi, gave valuable information about diabetes and the related diseases to the gathering and suggested regular checkup and body exercise.

A blood donation camp was organized in which 52 units were collected by the health department’s team. With the assistance of the Red Cross Society, the minister also distributed medical equipment like wheelchairs, hearing aids and kits to 100 needy persons.