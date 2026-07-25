DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4,000 Jal Shakti Department posts to be filled, drinking water system to be upgraded at Rs 2,000 crore: Deputy CM

4,000 Jal Shakti Department posts to be filled, drinking water system to be upgraded at Rs 2,000 crore: Deputy CM

article_Author
Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 09:53 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri with Jal Shakti Department employees, who were honoured for their exemplary services, at Haroli in Una on Saturday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced that around 4,000 vacant posts in the Jal Shakti Department would be filled during the current financial year to strengthen essential drinking water and irrigation services across the state. He addressed a one-day orientation workshop on the operation, maintenance and water quality monitoring of drinking water and irrigation schemes at Palakwah village in the Haroli Assembly segment of Una district. Agnihotri said that adequate manpower was essential for ensuring efficient delivery of these services while also generating employment opportunities for the youth.

Advertisement

He said that the newly appointed Para Pump Operators, Para Fitters, Multipurpose Workers and Water Guards were the “flag-bearers” of the department and play a key role in supplying safe drinking water and maintaining irrigation infrastructure. He assured them of a secure future and appropriate steps from the government for their welfare during its tenure.

Advertisement

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced a phased Rs 2,000-crore programme to improve drinking water quality and modernise water purification systems in the state. He said that advanced technology-based purification systems would be installed to ensure the supply of safe drinking water and reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases.

Advertisement

Agnihotri said that Rs 300 crore had been sanctioned for the completion of the Phina Singh Irrigation Project in Kangra district. He added that the government was committed to combating drug abuse and 36 government employees involved in drug-related cases had already been dismissed from service. He called for greater public participation in making Himachal drug-free.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister honoured Jal Shakti Department employees for exemplary services. Chief Engineer Rohit Dubey, Superintending Engineer (Hamirpur) Vikas Kapoor, Executive Engineer Lalita, Superintending Engineer (Una) Naresh Dhiman and Executive Engineer Puneet Sharma were present.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts