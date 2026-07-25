4,000 Jal Shakti Department posts to be filled, drinking water system to be upgraded at Rs 2,000 crore: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday announced that around 4,000 vacant posts in the Jal Shakti Department would be filled during the current financial year to strengthen essential drinking water and irrigation services across the state. He addressed a one-day orientation workshop on the operation, maintenance and water quality monitoring of drinking water and irrigation schemes at Palakwah village in the Haroli Assembly segment of Una district. Agnihotri said that adequate manpower was essential for ensuring efficient delivery of these services while also generating employment opportunities for the youth.

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He said that the newly appointed Para Pump Operators, Para Fitters, Multipurpose Workers and Water Guards were the “flag-bearers” of the department and play a key role in supplying safe drinking water and maintaining irrigation infrastructure. He assured them of a secure future and appropriate steps from the government for their welfare during its tenure.

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The Deputy Chief Minister also announced a phased Rs 2,000-crore programme to improve drinking water quality and modernise water purification systems in the state. He said that advanced technology-based purification systems would be installed to ensure the supply of safe drinking water and reduce the incidence of water-borne diseases.

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Agnihotri said that Rs 300 crore had been sanctioned for the completion of the Phina Singh Irrigation Project in Kangra district. He added that the government was committed to combating drug abuse and 36 government employees involved in drug-related cases had already been dismissed from service. He called for greater public participation in making Himachal drug-free.

On the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister honoured Jal Shakti Department employees for exemplary services. Chief Engineer Rohit Dubey, Superintending Engineer (Hamirpur) Vikas Kapoor, Executive Engineer Lalita, Superintending Engineer (Una) Naresh Dhiman and Executive Engineer Puneet Sharma were present.