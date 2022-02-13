409 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Himachal

Shimla, February 12
A total of 409 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state today. Besides, four persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.
The number of total active cases stands at 3,986 and the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,80,106.
The fatality figure reached 4,062 today with the four deaths, including two in Shimla and one each in Mandi and Kangra district.
The highest number of 133 cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 54 in Mandi, 48 in Shimla, 47 in Hamirpur, 36 in Bilaspur, 30 in Chamba, 28 in Solan, 15 in Kullu, eight in Una, six in Sirmour, three in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...