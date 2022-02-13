409 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 12

A total of 409 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in the state today. Besides, four persons succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The number of total active cases stands at 3,986 and the total number of positive cases in the state has risen to 2,80,106.

The fatality figure reached 4,062 today with the four deaths, including two in Shimla and one each in Mandi and Kangra district.

The highest number of 133 cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 54 in Mandi, 48 in Shimla, 47 in Hamirpur, 36 in Bilaspur, 30 in Chamba, 28 in Solan, 15 in Kullu, eight in Una, six in Sirmour, three in Kinnaur and one in Lahaul and Spiti.