 41% new legislators facing criminal cases : The Tribune India

41% new legislators facing criminal cases



Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 9

The 14th Vidhan Sabha will have 40 Congress MLAs, 25 of the BJP and three Independent MLAs, most of whom are younger, richer and more qualified than the legislators in the previous Assembly.

23 belong to Congress, 5 to Saffron party

  • Data compiled by the Assn for Democratic Reforms & HP Election Watch reveals 18% of the new MLAs face serious criminal charges
  • In all, 23 of the 40 Congress MLAs and five of the 25 BJP legislators are facing criminal cases this time

However, one exception is the higher percentage of MLAs with criminal cases against them. Data compiled by the Association for Democratic Reforms and the HP Election Watch reveals that 41% of the newly elected MLAs face criminal charges while and 18% of them face serious criminal charges. In all, 23 of the 40 Congress MLAs and five of the 25 BJP legislators are facing criminal cases this time.

The percentage of crorepati MLAs has gone up from 76% in 2017 to 93% this time. As per the data, 95% of the Congress MLAs 88% of the BJP MLAs are crorepatis. All three Independent MLAs are also crorepatis.

Two MLAs have doctorate degrees, 15 are postgraduates, 16 graduates, seven Class XII pass and nine Class X pass. The lone woman MLA, Reena Kashyap from Pachhad in Sirmaur, has been elected for the second time.

The average value of assets of the MLAs in the Assembly, too, has increased from Rs 8.88 crore in 2017 to Rs 13.26 crore this time. Also, 34 MLAs have assets worth over Rs 5 crore while 23 MLAs have assets worth between Rs 2 crore and Rs 5 crore. Nine MLAs have assets valuing between Rs 2 crore and Rs 50 lakh while only two MLAs have assets worth less than Rs 50 lakh.

The 40 Congress MLAs have total assets worth Rs 14.25 crore while 25 of the BJP havea ssets worth Rs 12.42 crore. The three Independent MLAs have assets worth Rs 7.09 crore. Balbir Verma, BJP MLA from Chopal, is the richest with assets worth Rs 128.45 crore, followed by Vikramaditya Singh Rs 101.39 crore and RS Bali from Nagrota Bagwan Rs 92.36 crore.

Lokender Kumar, BJP MLA from Anni in Kullu, has the minimum valued assets of Rs 29 lakh.

The highest number of 28 MLAs fall in the 50 to 60 years age category and 20 in the 40 to 50 years group. Eight MLAs each are in the 60 to 70 years and the 30-40 years groups.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

2
Himachal

Drama in Himachal Pradesh: Congress Legislature Party meeting begins to discuss appointment of next CM; show of strength by Pratibha Singh’s supporters

3
Diaspora

Indian-origin driver in UK gets 16 years in jail for killing man, pregnant daughter

4
Himachal

Newly elected Himachal Pradesh Congress MLAs authorise party high command to pick next CM

5
Punjab

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

6
Punjab

Punjab to soon launch new industrial development policy, says CM Bhagwant Mann

7
Brand Connect

Sonobliss Reviews - Ingredients, Side Effects Risk, Customer Complaints

8
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: NIA arrests man who supplied weapons to Lawrence Bishnoi

9
Nation

MP man says he flunked exam after getting distracted by YouTube ads, seeks Rs 75 lakh compensation; here’s what SC said

10
Nation

Collegium a multi-member body whose tentative decision cannot be brought in public domain: Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man's wedding by queueing up doing 'bhangra'; wholesome video goes viral

Oxygen Park in memory of tree tragedy victim
Chandigarh

Oxygen Park in memory of Carmel Convent School tree tragedy victim

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day
Trending

Disgruntled bride lodges complaint against beauty parlour owner for allegedly spoiling her looks on wedding day

‘We want justice’: Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada’s Brampton
Punjab

'We want justice': Parents of Sikh woman shot at gas station in Canada's Brampton

Watch: This Bengaluru doctor’s fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral
Trending

This Bengaluru doctor's fun technique of giving vaccine shots to babies goes viral

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online
Trending

Watch: Madhya Pradesh cop buys off all guavas from elderly woman fruit-seller; his kind gesture melts hearts online

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan wishes son Aryan best for his debut film, says first one is always special

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO
J & K

Class 12 Jammu student to launch nano-satellite with help of ISRO

Top News

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Police station in Punjab’s border Tarn Taran district hit by ‘rocket launcher’

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Himachal Pradesh: Not Pratibha Singh, but these 3 Congress leaders in race for chief minister's post

Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh might be given a hi...

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Patel top choice

Gujarat BJP MLAs to pick CM today, Bhupendra Patel top choice

Moosewala Killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Sidhu Moosewala killing: NIA nabs UP man who supplied arms

Pvt member’s Bill on UCC tabled amid din

In Parliament: Private member's Bill on Uniform Civil Code tabled amid din


Cities

View All

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation during Lok Sabha session

‘Kodon wali gali’ being called ‘Kodiyon wali gali’: Congress MP Manish Tewari flags mistakes in Jallianwala Bagh renovation

Taxi driver shot at on busy Queens Road in Amritsar

Extradited from Vienna, NIA nabs mastermind of Tarn Taran blast

High Court grants bail to accused in Tarn Taran blast case

Fix signboards at Jallianwala Bagh, says MP Manish Tewari

Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Bathinda's Jagrup Brar also inducted in British Columbia

Punjab native Rachna Singh first South Asian woman Education Minister in British Columbia

3 injured in two firing incidents in Bathinda

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

Choe chokes on dumped garbage

CA among five held for Rs 11-cr GST fraud

Chandigarh sets aside order to raze sanctionable violations

Donor’s heart flown 2,500 km away to save girl’s life

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Delhi Congress vice-president, party’s two newly-elected councillors join AAP

Election of MCD Mayor open game, claims BJP

Of lost deposits: BJP posts AAP’s poll performance analysis

Delhi court extends Aaftab Poonawala's judicial custody by 14 days

BJP demands DCW chief’s removal after court orders framing of charges over ‘illegal’ appointments

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in city

In a first, hygiene rating for food outlets in Jalandhar

50 houses razed by Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Nakodar businessman’s killing shocks kin, traders’ fraternity

'How long can police protect you?', gangsters had warned Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla

Nakodar cloth merchant Timmy Chawla's security guard succumbs

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

16-year-old boy dies in mishap in Doraha

No confirmed swine flu case in 8 days, Ludhiana district still remains worst-hit

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

Cable Mess-III: Bundles of huge cables on National Highway-44 pose threat to people

Contractual bus staff in Ludhiana seek regular jobs

Cash-strapped Pbi varsity seeks ~100 cr increase in annual grant

Cash-strapped Punjabi University seeks Rs 100 cr increase in annual grant

Shamsher Singh Dullo meets Navjot Sidhu in Patiala jail

District sees 7 snatchings in 14 days

ASHA workers hold protest, demand transfer of doctor

Varinder Singh elected DBA president