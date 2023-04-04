41% rain deficit recorded in March in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 3

Even as the state has been witnessing steady rainfall since around March 20, the last month ended with 41 per cent rain deficit. As against the normal rainfall of 113.4 mm, the state received 66.8 mm rainfall from March 1 to March 31.

While Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Solan received excess rainfall, Kangra, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and Shimla recorded

normal rainfall. However, Chamba, Kullu, Lahaul Spiti and Kinnaur recorded less rain than normal.

“There has been fairly widespread rainfall today, with light snowfall at isolated places in higher reaches. We have, though, not received any significant report of hailstorm from anywhere,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

The current precipitation, has, however, dragged down the maximum temperature even as minimum temperatures are normal. The average maximum temperature has slipped 6.9 degree below normal, with Una, Sundernagar, Chamba, Solan and Mandi recording a deviation of around 10 degree Celsius.

“The precipitation will continue in the night at various places, but the intensity will reduce from tomorrow. From April 5, we can expect a dry weather,” said Paul.

As many as 13 roads are closed due to the latest precipitation with maximum five in Lahaul and Spiti. One distribution transformer has been affected while three water supply scheme are disrupted.