411 panchayat representatives elected unopposed in Chamba district

A total of 411 panchayat representatives have been elected unopposed in Chamba during the Himachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj General Elections-2026, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Mukesh Repaswal announced.

Advertisement

According to Repaswal, the uncontested winners include four pradhans, seven up-pradhans, and 400 panchayat members across various development blocks. Notably, the entire Karwal gram panchayat in the Salooni block was elected unanimously.

Advertisement

The block-wise breakdown of unopposed elections includes — Bharmour: One pradhan (remote Tundah Panchayat), two up-pradhans (Nayagram and Garaunda) and 45 panchayat members; Bhattiyat: 96 panchayat members; Chamba: One up-pradhan and 57 panchayat members; Mehla: Two pradhans, two up-pradhans and 67 panchayat members; Pangi: 21 panchayat members; Salooni: One pradhan, one up-pradhan and 61 panchayat members; Tissa: One up-pradhan and 53 panchayat members.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the district administration has finalised arrangements for the upcoming three-phase elections scheduled for May 26, 28 and 30. A total of 3,813 personnel — including 57 sector officers, 396 assistant returning officers, 824 presiding officers and 2,536 polling officers — have been deployed to ensure a free, fair and peaceful voting process.

Personnel distribution across the blocks stands at 464 in Bharmour, 766 in Bhattiyat, 536 in Chamba, 521 in Mehla, 295 in Pangi, 632 in Salooni and 599 in Tissa. The administration has directed all officials to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines.