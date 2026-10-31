419 Himachal sportspersons honoured with Rs 17.85 crore cash awards at Him Ratna-2026

As many as 419 outstanding sportspersons from Himachal Pradesh were honoured with cash awards totalling Rs 17.85 crore by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the Him Ratna-2026 ceremony.

The awards recognised their achievements at national and international sporting events and their contribution to bringing laurels to the state.

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Of the awardees, 51 were recognised for their performances in international competitions, while 368 were honoured for their achievements at the national level.

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Cheques worth Rs 13.55 crore were presented to international-level sportspersons and Rs 4.30 crore to national-level players.

A cheque of Rs 2.5 crore was presented to athlete Sawan Barwal, who won a silver medal in the men’s marathon at the Asian Games-2026 held in Japan. Athlete Seema Kumari received Rs 1.50 crore for winning a bronze medal in the 10,000-metre race.

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Four Himachal Pradesh players — Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana, Jyoti Thakur and Bhawna Thakur — who were part of the Indian team that won the gold medal in women’s kabaddi, were each awarded Rs 1 crore.

The Chief Minister also presented a cheque of Rs 1 crore to state cricketer Renuka Thakur.

Congratulating the medal winners, Sukhu said their achievements were the result of years of hard work, guidance from coaches and sacrifices made by their parents.

He also announced that the state government would launch the ‘Khelo Himachal Campaign’ in Dharamshala from November 20, 2026, to make young people aware of the harmful effects of drug abuse, particularly the use of chitta.

“Cricket, volleyball and kabaddi competitions will be organised as part of the campaign. Young men and women between 15 and 30 years of age will be eligible to participate. The competitions will be held at sub-divisional, district and state levels. At the state level, the winning team will receive Rs 21 lakh, the second-placed team Rs 15 lakh and the third-placed team Rs 10 lakh. At the district level, the first, second and third-placed teams will receive Rs 2 lakh, Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively,” he said.

The Chief Minister also launched the official website of the Khelo Himachal Campaign and unveiled its mascot.

Youth, Services and Sports Minister Yadvinder Goma said it was a proud day in the sporting history of Himachal Pradesh as the government honoured sportspersons who had brought recognition to the state through their achievements at national and international levels.

He said the state government was committed to developing a strong sports ecosystem to ensure that talented players received better opportunities to excel.