42-day dry spell hits farm operations in Solan region

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan,December 26

Farmers are awaiting rain and snowfall as prolonged dry spell of 42 days has adversely hit farm operations. The air is cool and dry in the hills and this is adding to the woes of the farmers.

According to scientists at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in the Solan region, the last rainfall was only 2.4 mm on November 15 and this too was below normal. During December, no rainfall has been received till now, whereas the month normally receives 31-mm rainfall.

Elaborating further, they explained that rainfall and soil moisture have a direct relationship with the plant growth. The cultivated fields are drying up as a result of 42-day dry spell. The prolonged dry spell after October in mid hills has delayed the sowing of rabi crops as it is a rainfed area. Wheat urgently requires showers in November, which are critical for the tiller growth during the vegetative stage of the crop.

The fruit growers of Himachal Pradesh are desperately waiting for snowfall. The delay in snowfall affects the production of apple crop as the plants do not get sufficient chilling hours in December. Early snowfall in December is considered good for apple production as it provides sufficient chilling hours and moisture and is considered as white manure for apple orchards.

In case of vegetable crops, the pea crop is sown at the end of October and rainfall is critical for its flowering and pod development stage. Presently, a large gap between day and night temperatures is also affecting the crop growth adversely.

Ajay Kumar, a farmer from Shiller, who grows peas and wheat, said the exceptionally dry weather had hit the plant growth and they would fail to give the desired yield. He said they were fearful of incurring losses as the dry weather had prolonged for over a month and a half.

Under such situations, farmers are advised to provide life-saving irrigation in the evening to the crops and also to protect vegetable crops from cold injury. Grass mulching as well as hoeing and weeding of crops can play an important role in moisture conservation by reducing evaporation losses and through regulation of hydro-thermal regimes, opined the scientists.

Cultivated fields drying up