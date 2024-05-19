42 employees to vote via postal ballot from May 26

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 18

The employees registered in the electoral rolls of the Nurpur Assembly constituency can exercise their franchise at the polling facilitation centre (PFC) from May 26 to 28 during 9 am to 7 pm.

The PFC, where the employees can vote through ballot papers, is being set up in Room No. 101 in the Mini-Secretariat Complex, Nurpur.

Nurpur Assistant Election Officer and SDM Gursimar Singh said the government personnel deployed in essential services at other places would be unable to cast their votes at the PFC. He said the Election Commission of India (ECI) had made arrangements to provide this facility to electors who had applied through the ECI’s designated Form-12D.

He said 42 employees had applied for this facility, out of which 40 employees were in the Himachal Road Transport Corporation, while two were from other government departments.

Meanwhile, commissioning of the EVMs and VVPATs for all 117 polling stations would be held on May 23 in the Bachat Bhawan and would continue till May 25.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur