42 get help under Sakhi scheme

Chamba, February 16
One-Stop Centre Scheme, also known as ‘Sakhi’, is proving to be helpful for the women of the district. In all, 42 victims in the district have sought help under the scheme since 2021.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana said this while presiding over a meeting to review various activities undertaken under the scheme here today.
Rana said the Sakhi was a Centrally-sponsoredscheme, under which the victim of violence could get all kinds of help under one roof.
