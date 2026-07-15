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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 42 Pong Dam displaced families given land allotment certificates in Dehra

42 Pong Dam displaced families given land allotment certificates in Dehra

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 10:14 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur hands over land allotment certificates to Pong Dam oustees on Tuesday.
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The state government on Tuesday gave away land allotment certificates to 42 eligible Pong Dam displaced families at Bhatoli Phakorian in the Dehra Assembly constituency. Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur handed over the certificates to the displaced families. She said that the state government was committed to resolving the long-pending rehabilitation issues of the Pong Dam oustees. She added that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was ensuring that eligible displaced families receive their rightful entitlements in a transparent and time-bound manner.

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The MLA said that 89 eligible families had earlier been issued land allotment certificates at Haripur. She directed the officials concerned to expedite the disposal of pending eligible cases and complete all rehabilitation-related formalities within the stipulated time.

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Kamlesh said that the government was focusing on the overall development of the area and rehabilitation. She added that development works worth nearly Rs 1.5 crore had been completed in Bhatoli Phakorian, while another Rs 30 lakh had been sanctioned for the repair and maintenance of public infrastructure.

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The MLA later heard the grievances of local residents and the Pong Dam oustees and directed the officials concerned to accord priority to the disposal of pending rehabilitation cases and other public issues.

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