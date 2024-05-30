42-yr-old drowns in Chhounchh river at Gangath

Nurpur, May 29
One person drowned in Chhounchh river at Gangath in Indora subdivision of Kangra district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Pala (42), a resident of Behri Bohal village, near Gangath.
Pala and another person identified as Shamsher Singh (35) worked as labourers at a tent house. Today, they were washing tents in Chhounchh river. Suddenly, Pala slipped and got stuck in a river swamp. Shamsher tried to save Pala, but he too slipped in the deep swamp. Pala raised an alarm to draw the attention of locals. Abhishek, a local youth, rushed to the spot and despite his best efforts only Shamsher could be saved while Pala had lost consciousness when he was taken out of the river.
Pala was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Gangath where doctors declared him brought dead. The police took the body of the deceased into possession. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after a post-mortem examination at the Nurpur Civil Hospital today afternoon.
