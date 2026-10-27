429 athletes to compete in U-19 athletics meet at Dharamsala

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania inaugurated the 67th State-Level Under-19 Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Meet at the synthetic track in Dharamsala on Monday. As many as 429 athletes from across Himachal Pradesh are participating in the three-day event.

The meet features 225 boys and 204 girls representing all 12 districts, along with three sports hostels and centres at Bilaspur, Chaupal and the Khelo India Centre. The inauguration featured an impressive march past and vibrant cultural performances showcasing Himachali, Nepali and Tibetan traditions.

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Pathania said that the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, was committed to strengthening sports infrastructure, developing modern facilities and providing athletes with better training opportunities to excel at national and international levels.

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He highlighted the construction of an indoor multipurpose sports complex at Nadaun at an estimated cost of Rs 112.49 crore. Spread over 9,735 square metres, the complex would house a shooting range, swimming pool, gymnasium, multipurpose sports hall, badminton courts and facilities for volleyball and tennis. It would also include accommodation for coaches, dormitories and other amenities.

A sports hostel with accommodation for 50 athletes was also being constructed at Dattnagar in Rampur Bushahr at a cost of Rs 9.45 crore. An astro-turf hockey ground had been developed at Majra village in Sirmaur district at a cost of Rs 7.29 crore.

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Record rewards for medallists: Pathania

Pathania said that the government had substantially increased cash awards to recognise sporting excellence. The reward for Olympics, Winter Olympics and Paralympic gold medallists had been raised to Rs 5 crore, while the silver and bronze medallists would receive Rs 3 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

For the gold medallists at the Asian Games and Para Asian Games, the award had been increased to Rs 4 crore. The silver and bronze medallists would receive Rs 2.50 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively. The government had so far disbursed around Rs 30 crore to international sportspersons from the state.

Pathania felicitated five girl students of Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh, who had been selected for the national-level football team, as well as Gopal Thakur, coach of Asian Games silver medallist Sawan Barwal.

Deputy Director of Education Ajay Samyal welcomed the chief guest, while ADPO Atul Katoch briefed the gathering on the competition. Educationists, sports officials, coaches and local residents attended the event.