Rs 43 crore for development of Daulatpur Chowk railway station in Una district

Our Correspondent

UNA, MARCH 8

Union minister Anurag Thakur today said the Railways had sanctioned a sum of Rs 43 crore for the development of Daulatpur Chowk railway station in Una district. In a press release issued here from Delhi, he said the funds had been sanctioned for the construction of a covered coach washing line, living quarters and other infrastructure at the railway station.

Daulatpur Chowk is the last station on the lone broad gauge railway line in Una district on the Delhi-Talwara route via Una. The track is complete till Daulatpur Chowk near the Hoshiarpur border in Punjab. Between Daulatpur Chowk and Talwara, the work on the construction of the rail line is underway. Once complete, the track will provide connectivity with the Jalandhar-Pathankot section at Mukerian.

A washing line is proposed by the Railways in Una district since at present, the coaches are being washed and cleaned at Nangal Dam and all trains terminating at Una, Amb-Andaura or Daulatpur Chowk have to take the return journey to Nangal Dam for washing and again reach the starting stations for the return journey, causing unnecessary expenditure and loss of time.

Thanking the Prime Minister and the Railways Minister for sanctioning the funds, Anurag Thakur said the hill state had received full support from the Railways during the last 10 years, adding that eight new trains, including Vande Bharat between Una and Delhi, besides other express trains to Jaipur, Gandhinagar, Indore, Haridwar, Nanded Sahib and Ambala, have been initiated.

The Union minister said construction of the damaged railway bridge over Chakiki khad had received the nod of the Railways on February 17. Once complete, train services on the Pathankot to Jogindernagar section will be resumed. He added that the Kangra to Nurpur rail track will also be restored for traffic.

Anurag said the Union government had sanctionedRs 1,838 crores for various rail projects in the state during the financial year 2023-24.

