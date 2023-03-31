43 forest beats 'sensitive' to fires in Hamirpur: Officer

Hamirpur, March 30

Out of the 70 forest beats in the district, 43 are highly sensitive to fires, Anil Sharma, Chief Conservator of Forest, said here today. He was addressing a workshop organised to sensitise the employees of the Forest Department regarding fire-related incidents.

The department has also prepared a programme to control forest fires in the district. Sharma, who is also state nodal officer for fire control, said over 50,000 fire volunteers were registered with the department in the state. “Firefighting is a challenge as most of the forests in the state have various varieties of pine trees. The pine needles are highly inflammable. Besides, the topography of the state poses a challenge for swift deployment of firefighters. In some places, tracts of forests are inaccessible,” he added.

Sharma said public participation played a major role in fire control and the field staff should inform people about losses due to forest blazes.

Rakesh Kumar, the local Divisional Forest Officer, said 20 forest committees had been constituted in the district to curb forest fires. “The support of the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions and other departments, including Home Guards, Fire Brigade and the police, will be taken,” Kumar said.