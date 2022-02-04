43 roads opened in Bharmour

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, February 3

As many as 43 interior roads linking the Bharmour-Chamba main road were restored last evening and vehicular traffic resumed, Bharmour Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Kumar Dhiman said here today.

These roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall at January end and normal life in interior parts of Bharmour subdivision was affected. He said 137 of 143 drinking water schemes, which were badly affected due to heavy snowfall, had been restored while the work to restore six other schemes was underway. —