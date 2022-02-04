43 roads opened in Bharmour

Bharmour, February 3
As many as 43 interior roads linking the Bharmour-Chamba main road were restored last evening and vehicular traffic resumed, Bharmour Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Sanjay Kumar Dhiman said here today.
These roads were blocked due to heavy snowfall at January end and normal life in interior parts of Bharmour subdivision was affected. He said 137 of 143 drinking water schemes, which were badly affected due to heavy snowfall, had been restored while the work to restore six other schemes was underway. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...