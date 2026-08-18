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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 43 students, 9 staff marooned for hours as nullah floods school in Sirmaur, all rescued safely

43 students, 9 staff marooned for hours as nullah floods school in Sirmaur, all rescued safely

A raging nullah on one side of the school and heavy runoff from a steep hillside on the other cut off all exits

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 09:27 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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DC Priyanka Verma requisitioned NDRF and rushed local administrative teams to the spot to evacuate the children and staff safely as the water receded. Tribune photo
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Students and staff of Government Senior Secondary and Primary School, Matar, in Nahan had a harrowing experience on Tuesday after gushing water from a seasonal nullah near the school turned the campus into an island, leaving 43 students and 9 staff members marooned for hours.

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Heavy rains lashing Sirmaur district since Tuesday morning created the precarious situation, prompting staff to seek help from the district administration.

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A raging nullah on one side of the school and heavy runoff from a steep hillside on the other cut off all exits. The strong flow of water left both students and staff stranded.

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According to information received, 31 students and 8 staff members were in Government Senior Secondary School, Matar, while 12 children and 1 staff member were in the primary school located above the senior secondary school. All were marooned for several hours.

The situation raised safety concerns among staff, who exercised restraint and decided to stay put until the water receded. Parents were also left anxious.

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District Deputy Commissioner Sirmaur, Priyanka Verma, requisitioned the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rushed local administrative teams to the spot to evacuate the children and staff safely as the water receded.

DC Priyanka Verma said the seasonal nullah was in spate after incessant rain that lashed the area in the afternoon. She informed that all 8 teachers and 31 students from the senior secondary school at Matar, and 1 teacher and 12 students from the nearby primary school were safely rescued with the help of home guards, fire staff and NDRF, which was mobilised given the precarious situation.

The administration has appealed to residents to avoid venturing near rivers, streams and fast-flowing nullahs, and to refrain from unnecessary travel during the rainy season.

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