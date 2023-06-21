 43-yr wait ends, Shimla to get development plan : The Tribune India

43-yr wait ends, Shimla to get development plan

Approval granted by Cabinet | Notification to be issued shortly | Will pave the way for planned development

Buildings have mushroomed in Sanjauli area of Shimla city. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 20

The state capital is all set to get a development plan after a long wait of 43 years. The government will shortly notify the Draft Shimla Development Plan (DSDP) that the Cabinet had approved yesterday.

The Supreme Court had on May 3 this year allowed the Congress government to notify the DSDP but not to implement it till one month after issuing the notification. The next date of hearing in the case in the apex court is scheduled for July 12.

The implementation of the GIS-based DSDP will pave the way for much-needed regulated and planned development in Shimla but concerns are being raised over allowing construction works in green areas and additional floors in buildings in the core area of the city. A lot of damage has already been done by way of haphazard and unregulated constructions carried out in violation of the building norms.

On February 8, 2022, the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department had notified the DSDP, which was termed as ‘Vision 2041’. However, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on October 16, 2022, put brakes on the plans of the previous BJP government to allow constructions in green belts and the core area by approving the DSDP.

The NGT had not only set aside the DSDP but also termed it as illegal and in conflict with its earlier order of 2017 to regulate haphazard constructions in the capital city. Shimla is still expanding on the basis of the 1979 Interim Development Plan (IDP) and the DSDP has taken into account a projected population of 6.25 lakh in 2041 against the present 2.41 lakh, to be able to cater to the growing demands of the city.

The NGT, while setting aside the DSDP, considered the contention of petitioner Yogendra Mohan Sengupta against the validity of the plan. Sengupta had expressed concern over the government decision to open up green belts for constructions, allowing construction in the core area, which the NGT had banned in 2017, and permitting development works even in sliding and sinking zones.

The Congress government pursued the DSDP case and got relief from the Supreme Court on May 3. “No amendment has been made to the DSDP 2041, which will be notified shortly. However, its implementation will be on hold for a month after the notification is published in the official gazette, as per the Supreme Court orders,” said Devesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, TCP.

Asked whether the construction of basements and making attics habitable would be allowed, he said that this could be done by exercising executive powers. The Congress in the run up to the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections had promised voters that attics would be allowed to be made habitable, besides allowing the construction of basements and garages.

Four satellite townships proposed

  • The DSDP also includes a proposal for four satellite townships at Ghandal, Naldehra, Fagu and Chamiyana to decongest the capital city along with multi-modal hubs, tunnels and several multi-level parking lots
  • There is also a proposal for the development of heritage walks, walking/running trails and sky bridges in the core area
  • It proposes a non-motorised transport system, including the integration of ropeways
  • The DSDP will give a boost to tourism by launching heli-taxi

SDP at a glance: Various relaxations proposed

  • SDP period up to: 2041
  • Area of operation: 22,450 hectares
  • Population (2011 Census): 2,41,429
  • Projected population in 2041: 6,25,127
  • Area under industrial use enhanced from 0.15% to 0.24%
  • Area for commercial use raised from 0.41% to 0.53%
  • Area for residential land use enhanced from 5.51% to 12.15%
  • Mix land use area up from 3% to 9.36%
  • Area under public and semi-public use increased from 1.15% to 1.39%
  • Area under transportation, communication up from 4.81% to 6.27%
  • Existing developed area under various uses: 2,406 hectares
  • Additional area requirement at the rate of 120 persons/hectare: 2,789 hectares

