4377 units set up under MSY, says Bikram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 16

The role of freedom fighters of the state in the freedom struggle would be remembered forever. This was stated by Bikram Thakur, Industry Minister while addressing public on the 76th Independence Day here yesterday.

He said as many as 4,377 units were established at Rs 721 crore under Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna (MSY) and grant of Rs 200 crore was given to young entrepreneurs. He said that under Mukhyamantri Startup Yojna, 261 startups were started and 12 incubation centers established in the state to benefit young entrepreneurs. He said that the state had taken a big leap in export and the export.

He said the number of industrial units in the state had increased to 76 that included industrial areas, theme parks, medical device parks and food parks.

