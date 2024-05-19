43K first-time voters in Hamirpur LS segment

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 18

As many as 43,034 first-time voters in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency comprising 17 Assembly seats will vote in the Lok Sabha elections on June 1, said Amarjit Singh District Returning Officer. There are 14,32,636 general voters and 23,455 service voters in the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. Of the 14,32,636 general voters, 7,15,681 are male 7,16,940 female and 15 third gender. the number of voters in the 20-29 age group was 2,61,433 while there were 18,172 voters above the age of 85 years.

#Hamirpur #Lok Sabha