'44,825 getting pension in Kullu'

KULLU, JANuary 27

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Sarveen Choudhary unfurled the tricolour and took salute from the parade taken out by the contingents of Police, ITBP, Himachal Home Guards (HHG), SSB, NSS, NCC and Scout and Guide during the 73rd Republic Day district level celebrations at Dhalpur maidan here yesterday. She said 44,825 persons were being provided social security pension in Kullu. — OC