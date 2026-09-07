44 engineering students embark on educational tour to Japan

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today virtually flagged off a group of 44 meritorious BTech students from engineering colleges across the state for the Japan International Exposure Tour-2026 and extended his best wishes to them. The international exposure tour, being organised by the Department of Technical Education, will be held from September 6 to 12. It is the second international exposure tour organised by the department.

Earlier, an international exposure tour to Kazakhstan was organised for ITI students, providing them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with international skill-development practices and global vocational education systems.

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Sukhu said taking the initiative forward, meritorious BTech students were now being provided international exposure, thereby establishing a continuous pathway of global exposure from skill education to higher technical education.

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He said 44 meritorious BTech students from different engineering disciplines, including 24 boys and 20 girls, were participating in the Japan tour. During the visit, the students will tour leading academic, research and industrial institutions, including Tokyo Metropolitan University, JAXA Tsukuba Space Centre, Cyberdyne Robotics Studio, JAL Aerospace Factory and Kyocera Factory, besides visiting various industries in Osaka.

The visit will provide the students with first-hand exposure to space technology, robotics, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, innovation and modern transportation systems.

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The CM said the programme would also enable students to understand Japanese discipline, heritage, work culture and technological ecosystem, besides promoting cultural exchange.

The initiative, he said, reflected the state government’s commitment to providing meritorious youth with global exposure, enhancing their employability and fostering innovation and technological excellence.

Addressing the students, the Chief Minister said after the Congress government assumed office, special emphasis had been laid on providing students with exposure to new ideas, technologies and global practices. He said meritorious students from government schools had earlier been sent to Cambodia for an exposure visit, while ITI students were sent to Kazakhstan.

He said the state government had also initiated the process of sending students of medical colleges abroad for exposure visits, and the selection process had already commenced.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, who was virtually present with the students, said the Japan exposure visit would be a lifetime experience for the participants and provide them with an opportunity to learn new things. He said the students had been selected strictly on merit, with around 650 applications received from five engineering colleges across the state.

Dharmani said Japan was a global leader in technology and expressed confidence that the students would learn not only about advanced technologies but also about discipline and social values from the people of Japan.