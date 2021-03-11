446 new Covid cases, two deaths in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, August 16
As many as 446 Covid cases were reported in the state today. Besides, two persons died in Bilaspur and Mandi.
The highest 136 cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 68 in Mandi, 55 in Shimla, 44 in Hamirpur, 33 in Bilaspur, 29 in Una, 21 in Solan, 18 in Sirmaur, 16 in Kinnaur, 13 in Kullu, seven in Chamba and six in Lahaul and Spiti.
