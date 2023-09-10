45,300 cases settled in National Lok Adalat

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 9

A total of 45,300 cases were settled and Rs 89 crore compensation was awarded in a National Lok Adalat held at various courts in the state today .

A National Lok Adalat for pre-litigation and pending matters was organised in all courts of the state under the patronage of Chief Justice Mamidanna Satya Ratna Sri Ramachandra Rao, who is the Patron-in-Chief of the Himachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, and the guidance of Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, Judge, Executive Chairman, Himachal Pradesh StateLegal Services Authority.

Justice Chauhan personally supervised the proceedings of the Benches of the National Lok Adalat at Rohru and also interacted with the stakeholders and the litigants.

A total of 1.1 lakh cases were taken up at various courts and 45,300 cases were settled/disposed of and Rs 89 crore compensation was awarded and recovered. The online facility for the payment of compounding fee through ePay (eCourts Digital Payment) was also provided in case of motor vehicle challans, particularly in the courts of traffic magistrates.

The litigant public was made aware of the National Lok Adalat through SMS messages, jingles and distribution of IEC material and spreading awareness by associating local bodies, stakeholders, NGOs, representatives of panchayati raj institutions and para legal volunteers.

