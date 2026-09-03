45 electric buses put Kangra district on green mobility track

Kangra is witnessing a gradual shift towards cleaner public transport, with 45 electric buses now plying on different routes in the district as part of the state government’s initiative to promote green mobility. The move is aimed not only at reducing vehicular emissions but also bringing down the operating cost of public transport substantially. According to HRTC Divisional Manager Pankaj Chadha, while a diesel bus operation cost is around Rs 25 per kilometre to Rs 26 per kilometre, the corresponding expenses of an electric bus is only about Rs 11 per kilometre to Rs 12 per kilometre.

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Equipped with CCTV cameras, these electric buses offer quieter and more comfortable travel while incorporating enhanced safety features. These buses are programmed to start only after both doors are completely closed.

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To support the expanding electric bus fleet, charging infrastructure has also been strengthened in the district. Charging stations have been established at Dharamsala, Nagrota Bagwan, Dehra, Palampur, Pathankot, Baijnath, Jassur and Kangra at a combined cost of around Rs 6.35 crore. Additional charging stations are proposed at Jaisinghpur and Shahpur at an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 crore.

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Fast-charging facilities enable the buses to be deployed efficiently on different routes. Route planning is being undertaken to ensure that an electric bus can cover around 170 km to 250 km effectively. Surveys are also being conducted before introducing new routes.

Drivers have been given specialised training for operating electric buses while a 12-year contract has been signed with a company for their operation and maintenance. Officials say that the quieter and smoother ride is attracting more passengers on several routes. The operation of electric buses on inter-state routes has also proved convenient for tourists.

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Chadha says that the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, is working towards making Himachal Pradesh a model state in electric mobility.