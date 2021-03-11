45 fresh lumpy skin disease cases in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, August 10

As many as 45 new cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD) afflicting cattle were detected in Una district today, taking the total number of infected animals to 278. The infection has spread to 60 panchayats.

Sources in the Animal Husbandry Department said that four head of cattle had died in the district ever since the disease broke out on August 4. The number of cases of cattle afflicted with the LSD in the district continues to rise though the Animal Husbandry Department has launched a drive to vaccinate bovine milch animals in different parts of the district.

A senior Animal Husbandry official said that 99 per cent of LSD-afflicted animals in the district were cows and the remaining one per cent was buffaloes. Cross-breed cows were more susceptible to the LSD.

He said, “The disease is rampant among cattle lodged in various shelter homes as compared to those owned by farmers. The department is following the ring vaccination procedure and giving priority in vaccination to healthy cattle lodged in close proximity with infected ones.

Meanwhile, Minister for Animal Husbandry Virender Kanwar said in a communiqué that the vaccination drive against the LSD was launched in the district on Monday and 10,000 vials had initially been procured. An order for additional vials had been placed, he added.

He said that the situation arising due to the LSD outbreak was being monitored regularly and there was no dearth of medicines.