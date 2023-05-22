450 athletes to take part in Bilaspur meet

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 21

Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh today inaugurated the 31st State Athletics Championship in Bilaspur. Over 450 athletes are competing in the three-day meet that will conclude on May 23.

The minister said, “Over 40,000 players will take part in various bock-level to state-level events under the Rural Olympiad in the state.” He said, “The government is committed to encourage sports in the state.”

He said games not only inculcated discipline among the youth, but also helped in keeping them away from drug abuse. He said the Congress governments had always worked for the development of sports activities and established several sports centres in the state.

“Developing sports infrastructure in the state is my priority. The government will fulfil all demands listed by the athletic association. The Sports Department is also encouraging women to take up sports,” the minister said.