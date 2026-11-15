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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 4,597 differently-abled persons given Rs 2.24 cr: Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana

4,597 differently-abled persons given Rs 2.24 cr: Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana

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Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:17 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Bilaspur DC Kiran Bhadana
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As many as 4,597 persons with disabilities in Bilaspur district have received financial assistance and other benefits worth Rs 2.24 crore under various welfare schemes, said Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana while chairing a meeting of the District-Level Committee for Persons with Disabilities at the Bachat Bhawan.

She said that ensuring social security for persons with disabilities and integrating them into the mainstream of society was the priority of the district administration. She added that the monthly disability relief allowance under the Social Security Pension Scheme had been increased from Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,000 for eligible beneficiaries with 100 per cent disability, providing greater financial support to those requiring extensive assistance.

Kiran directed officials of the Welfare Department to ensure that no eligible person was left out of the beneficiary list under the Mukhyamantri Sahara Yojana. She also asked the officials to identify persons with disabilities falling under seven specified categories who regularly depended on expensive medicines.

Meanwhile, several organisations in the district are providing education, care and support to children with disabilities. Chetna, an NGO based in Jhandutta, is providing services to 60 children with intellectual disabilities, while its branch at Sadar in Bilaspur caters to another 50 children.

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The Mukambika Mentally Retarded Children Welfare Trust in Barmana is supporting 15 children, while Asha Kiran in Ghumarwin is providing assistance to 22 children. The Naya Savera Divyang Shiksha Sansthan in Naswal, near Ghumarwin, has 23 children with intellectual disabilities. Two children with hearing impairments are also receiving education and other essential facilities at the institution.

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