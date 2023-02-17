45K adolescent girls to be tested for anaemia in Hamirpur district

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 16

The screening of girls in age group of 11 to 19 years for anaemia would be started in the district, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitender Sanjta here today.

Sanjta was addressing a meeting of the district task force constituted for the implementation of the “Anaemia-Mukt Abhiyan”.

He said the health teams would screen the adolescent girls in government and private schools under the National Child Health Programme and nodal officers would make the online entries of records on the mobile app.

The ADM said a similar screening was conducted in October last year, in which 38,612 children in age group of 6 to 10 years were screened. “In all, 88 children were identified as seriously anaemic while 8,704 had mild anaemia,” he added.

Sanjta further said the Health Department was providing medicines to these anaemic children. He directed the health authorities to submit a review report of these children within a week.

“There are over 45,168 girls in the age group of 11 to 19 years in the district. The screening of these girls will be completed in February as they won’t be available in schools following exams in March and April,” he added.