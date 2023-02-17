45K adolescent girls to be tested for anaemia in Hamirpur district

Hamirpur, February 16
The screening of girls in age group of 11 to 19 years for anaemia would be started in the district, said Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Jitender Sanjta here today.
Sanjta was addressing a meeting of the district task force constituted for the implementation of the “Anaemia-Mukt Abhiyan”.
He said the health teams would screen the adolescent girls in government and private schools under the National Child Health Programme and nodal officers would make the online entries of records on the mobile app.
The ADM said a similar screening was conducted in October last year, in which 38,612 children in age group of 6 to 10 years were screened. “In all, 88 children were identified as seriously anaemic while 8,704 had mild anaemia,” he added.
Sanjta further said the Health Department was providing medicines to these anaemic children. He directed the health authorities to submit a review report of these children within a week.
“There are over 45,168 girls in the age group of 11 to 19 years in the district. The screening of these girls will be completed in February as they won’t be available in schools following exams in March and April,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...