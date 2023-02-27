460 attend medical camp at Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 26

Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal today inaugurated a medical camp organised by the Red Cross Society in Jhanjiyani gram panchayat of Barsar Assembly segment.

A team of specialists, including gynaecologist, paediatrician and medicine, skin and ENT experts, examined 460 persons at the camp. Later, the MLA honoured volunteers and gram panchayat members, who had helped in conducting the camp.

Lakhanpal donated Rs 25,000 to the Red Cross Society. He said people should come forward to donate funds to the organisation as it utilised donations to provide health services to people on their doorstep.

He said public participation could make its efforts more fruitful as the society is run on donations.

